Standardized test performance for Plano ISD’s 2020-21 school year plummeted as district-wide State of Texas Assessments of Academic Readiness (STAAR) test results declined considerably from those of its spring 2019 iteration.
According to data released Monday by the Texas Education Agency (TEA), this trend happened across virtually all subjects and grade levels throughout the state, albeit to varying degrees. In Plano ISD’s case, STAAR test results saw consistent numerical dips in both test performance and attendance in the reading, mathematics, science, writing and social studies versions of the test.
Among third-graders, the youngest eligible class of STAAR test-takers, Plano ISD’s average reading score dropped from 1506 to 1465, a decline which signifies a 7% increase of “Did Not Meet” scores.
This roughly 3% decline in median score is accompanied by a dip in attendance of nearly 22%, as 782 fewer Plano ISD third-graders took the STAAR reading test compared to spring 2019’s number of 3613.
The most disparate participation, however, was reported among eighth-graders, as 1,173 fewer of them took the spring 2021 STAAR reading test than that of spring 2019.
Similar declines in performance and attendance were seen across other grades, with math, science, writing and social studies scores seeing a larger plummet than reading scores.
Plano ISD officials were not available for comment when asked what their plans were for next year’s STAAR testing and how much officials believe the advent of virtual learning factored into this decline.
It is expected that the COVID-19 pandemic had at least some degree of influence in this statewide trend, especially considering that this year’s STAAR test rollout was the first since all STAAR testing was cancelled for the 2019-20 school year.
Still, the mechanisms behind these trends and the precise degree to which they were influenced by the pandemic and virtual learning are unknown at this time.
Source: Texas Education Agency's Student Assessment Division | Graphs created by Star Local Media
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.