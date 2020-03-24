Plano ISD students began remote learning Monday as schools in the district remain closed. Students are beginning core content classes such as reading, science and math as of Monday, and will advance to electives later in the week.
Students who receive special education classes through PISD are being contacted individually by their teachers, according to the district. PISD also told parents it has plans to distribute Chromebooks to students without computers at home.
“Please know we have enough devices for every student in the district, so there is no need to purchase a device,” a district-wide email read. The district is working on updating the laptops for each student.
“These devices are being re-imaged from an enterprise configuration to an individual usage functionality for home use and prepared for deployment,” PISD stated.
Teachers in PISD have picked up essential items from their classrooms and are teaching students from home. Using virtual “office hours,” instructors are reviewing students’ work from lessons and providing feedback to students.
Communication between the district and parents shows a recognition that the schools may continue to be closed past April 3.
“Plano ISD has always written its own curriculum written by our own teachers and staff. For that reason, a learning management system for all instructional materials and learning delivery has not been needed,” the district wrote.
“We are planning for movement to a new digital learning platform should the school closures extend beyond April 3.”
Homes without access to internet can get free wifi from Comcast/Charter and Spectrum for the next two months.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.