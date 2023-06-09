internship.jpg

Plano ISD students asked Mayor John Muns questions about navigating relationships when in the workforce.

Plano ISD students gathered at the Sockwell Center off Chapel Road on Thursday to kick off the Plano Mayor's Summer Internship Program.

There, students participated in several activities to prepare them for a working environment, such as discovering certain personality types and discussing best practices in communicating and building relationships with coworkers who operate under different mindsets.

Students talk about different methods of communication when dealing with different personality types in the work setting.
Plano ISD students gathered at the Sockwell Center for an orientation for the Plano Mayor's Summer Internship Program.

