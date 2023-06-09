Plano ISD students gathered at the Sockwell Center off Chapel Road on Thursday to kick off the Plano Mayor's Summer Internship Program.
There, students participated in several activities to prepare them for a working environment, such as discovering certain personality types and discussing best practices in communicating and building relationships with coworkers who operate under different mindsets.
At 11 a.m., Plano Mayor John Muns attended the orientation, where he talked about the importance of building relationships, how the internship program will help the students, companies and the community succeed, as well as talked about how the Plano community is evolving.
Several nonprofit organizations and corporations throughout Plano, including Atmos Energy, Boeing, the City of Plano and the PISD Education Foundation will provide work experience opportunities for these Plano ISD students in the internship program.
Plano West student Pablo Santiago talked about his upcoming internship with the City of Plano. Transferring from the Academy, he kept a mindset of acquiring an internship before graduating high school.
"I'm looking forward to the experience definitely and building a network,” Santiago said. “I'm very passionate about what the city stands for and the Plano community itself."
Serving the community on the education side, Micah McKinley will be working with the Plano ISD Education Foundation, a nonprofit that helps fund special projects to enhance education in the classroom.
"I’m looking forward to improving my experience in professional settings,” McKinley said. “I haven't had a job before, so I want to increase that experience for future jobs."
The internship program began under former Plano Mayor Harry LaRosiliere. Muns said the program has a two-fold aim which is to create employment opportunities for kids in high school, where they can apply their knowledge beyond the classroom, and to show Plano ISD students what opportunities exist in their hometown after college.
“These kids are smart and have great ideas, so we always get a lot of feedback from our corporate community on how smart these kids are,” Muns said.
According to Muns, Plano is experiencing a rising demand in life science and biotech industries with Plano's existing Reata Pharmaceuticals headquarters founded in 2002, and Nexpoint, an incoming biotechnology company slated to be located at the EDS campus at 5360 Legacy Drive.
“There's a real push now to put North Texas on the map with Pegasus Park down in the medical district and this Nexpoint that really wants to work together,” Muns said. “It's not a separate thing. This is new technology with life science, biotech and things we've never experienced before in Plano. It just adds a new dimension to this corporate community we're so proud of that offers medical science as an alternative to our bag of tricks here in Plano.”
Muns said that as the internship program continues, he and the city plan to expand the program to allow more students to participate.
“There are plenty of kids who want to do this.” Muns said. “There are just not enough spots available. Our real challenge is to expand the access, whether it be in the corporate community or nonprofit or whatever that may be.”
Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Allen American and Plano Star Courier. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
