Rising juniors and seniors in Plano are looking to make a change in the way people experience ailments like cancer and Alzheimer’s disease.
Rithvik Ganesh, who will be a junior in the fall, developed an app with his friends to help patients with Alzheimer’s in memory care facilities.
“It can entertain them, assist them with certain tasks they may have trouble with, help them structure their day,” Ganesh said.
Ganesh attends Jasper High School. Three of his app-developing friends also live in Plano.
The idea came to them after volunteering in memory care homes. Ganesh spent hours helping patients at Arbor Hills Memory Care.
“Working with them, I used those experiences to incorporate into the app,” he said.
Currently, the app is in use at a memory care facility outside of the United States. But Ganesh hopes Arbor Hills Memory Care will pick up the system soon.
“As students, we believe we have the ability to make an impact on the world around us, big or small,” Ganesh said.
Another group of students at Plano East is putting together a fundraising event to help fight cancer. An art competition titled “What Positivity Means to You” will be held in the coming weeks.
Ronak Shah, a rising senior, is one of the organizers. The competition is a part of the group’s nonprofit, Creativity for Cancer.
“Our main goal is to encourage a community of positivity in a time of collective crisis,” he said.
The students will charge a $5 entry fee and donate the dollars to the American Cancer Society.
A GoFundMe named Creativity for Cancer has also been set up for donations.
