Plano ISD Superintendent Sara Bonser announced on Wednesday that after 25 years with the district, she is retiring from her post.
In a statement, Plano ISD said Bonser is doing this “in order to spend more time with family at a critical time.”
“Balancing work and family has always been important to me, but never more so than now that my sister is dealing with a critical illness,” Bonser said in the press release. “Retiring will allow me the opportunity to help and support my family.”
As of Thursday morning, Plano ISD did not immediately return a request for comment on when officials expect a successor to be considered.
Bonser was appointed as Plano ISD’s superintendent in 2018, after a year of serving as interim deputy superintendent. She was the first woman superintendent in the district’s 131-year history, and the first superintendent to resign since predecessor Brian Binggeli in 2017.
“The board will accept Superintendent Bonser’s resignation with great reluctance, but we certainly understand Sara’s need to support her family at this time,” said Plano ISD President David Stolle. “Plano ISD has greatly benefited from Sara’s results-driven leadership and passion for student success. She will be missed tremendously by this board, the staff and the community.”
During Bonser’s tenure as superintendent, Plano ISD experienced various disruptions as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, which led to declining enrollments, district-wide mask mandates and the utilization of remote learning.
Bonser became a focal point of national controversy in March 2021 when a Black 13-year-old Haggard Middle School was filmed by other students as he was forced to drink another classmate’s urine. The child and his family also alleged that he was racially targeted in being called racial slurs, beaten and shot with a BB gun. The district faced criticism for their handling of the incident.
Plano ISD also rolled out a series of initiatives from a 2016 bond referendum during Bonser’s time as superintendent, including the $14 million renovation of T.H. Williams High School and the conceptualization and ongoing construction of the Robinson Fine Arts Center.
The district said on Wednesday that Bonser’s retirement will be effective following the end of the 2021-22 school year.
