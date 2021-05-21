The Plano ISD Board of Trustees saw a significant personnel change during a Tuesday meeting as members bid farewell to President Tammy Richards.
Before her Place 1 successor, Lauren Tyra, was sworn in, Richards gave a farewell address that marked the conclusion of her 11-year stint as trustee.
“I’m usually not longwinded from the board dais, but I may be just a little bit today,” she joked, before thanking her family, friends and colleagues. “During my 11 years of service, I have been an unwavering advocate for kids, and I have not done the trustee job the easy way. I’m proud to have been the driving force for a number of key initiatives, including the launch of the International Baccalaureate School at Huffman Elementary and the management of a $14 million renovation at T.H. Williams High School.”
Plano ISD Superintendent Sara Bonser paid tribute to Richards, saying “Tammy, since 2010, you have generously given your time and your talents, guiding the district to providing excellent education to all – ‘all’ [in] capital letters.’
Bonser continued, “You have accomplished many things. You’ve opened new schools, you’ve redrawn boundaries, you’ve helped establish academies, you have wrestled with budgets and led the board through a global pandemic.”
Following these remarks, Tyra was sworn in, effectively becoming the only freshman trustee on the board. Her oath was followed by those of re-elected incumbents Angela Powell (Place 2), Nancy Humphrey (Place 3) and Jeri Chambers (Place 6).
Place 5 Trustee David Stolle was later elected as Plano ISD Board of Trustees president in a unanimous, 7-0 vote. Minutes after being sworn in, Tyra made her first motion in appointing Humphrey as the board’s vice president, a move that received six affirmative votes and one abstaining vote. Chambers was also elected board secretary by a 4-2 margin, with one abstaining vote.
