The deadline for a Plano ISD survey requesting feedback on Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ESSER) III Funds passed Friday afternoon.
The aggregated community feedback will determine how the district will disperse relief funds given via a $122 billion formula grant Congress gave to local education agencies (a cohort that includes school districts) across the country. Through this program, Plano ISD received an allocation of roughly $43 million, a number that was determined by the Texas Education Agency.
Until September 2023, Plano ISD is authorized to use the funds for various functions, including facility repairs, bridging educational outcome disparities among students, public health strategy development, mental health services, free-meal programs and staff training.
Plano ISD said it is specifically looking to devote the funds to the following areas, all of which are described verbatim by the district:
- Return-to-school activities and wraparound services to meet the needs of students, with an emphasis on academic needs and student wellness supports.
- Programs and activities to support College and Career Readiness and Career and Technical Education.
- Evidence-based activities to address learning gaps for students and summer learning programs
- Training and professional development for staff.
- Technology resources to enhance online learning for all students.
- Wraparound assistance for parents and families to effectively support students.
- School facility repairs and improvements to mitigate environmental health hazards, and to support student health needs.
