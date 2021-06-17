With the 2020-21 fiscal year coming to an end on June 30, Plano ISD will discuss its proposed budget and tax rate for the 2021-22 fiscal year in a Board of Trustees meeting Tuesday.
“The budget planning was a seven-month process that started in November 2020,” the proposal documents stated.
Should the proposed budget be approved as written, it would authorize an expenditure of $685 million in general operating costs, $162.9 million in debt service costs and $27.1 million in food and nutrition services costs, collectively accounting for a proposed aggregate budget of over $875 million against total revenues of $855.7 million.
This data shows a net operating deficit of roughly $19 million within the proposal, which would signify a decrease from the 2020-21 amended budget’s deficit of roughly $20.6 million. While last year’s budget proposal documented a tentative net operating loss of roughly $11.2 million, budget amendments decreased local revenue shares by $9.8 million while increasing total district expenditures by $1.4 million.
Still, this change in local revenue shares did not appear to change the proposed local tax burden, as documents from both fiscal years show that both the proposed and amended budgets pulled from $604.5 million from taxes. Should a similar trend be followed, Plano ISD taxpayers would contribute over $611.8 million, a 1.2% increase.
FY 2020-21 (Proposed)
Local Revenues: $782.1 million
State Program Revenues: $45.9 million
Federal Program Revenues: $20.5 million
Misc. Revenues: $1.4 million
Total Revenues: $849.9 million
Total Expenditures: $861.1 million
Net Operating Result: ($11.2 million)
FY 2020-21 (Amended)
Local Revenues: $772.3 million
State Program Revenues: $49 million
Federal Program Revenues: $19 million
Misc. Revenues: $1.4 million
Total Revenues: $841.9 million
Total Expenditures: $862.5 million
Net Operating Result: ($20.6 million)
FI 2021-22 (Proposed)
Local Revenues: $789.2 million
State Program Revenues: $36.7 million
Federal Program Revenues: $29.8 million
Misc. Revenues: $0.6 million
Total Revenues: $856.3 million
Total Expenditures: $875.4 million
Net Operating Result: ($19.1 million)
