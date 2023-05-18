Plano ISD is continuing to improve security measures throughout the district to ensure school safety.
At a May 16 Plano ISD Board of Trustees meeting, Selenda Freeman, assistant superintendent of leadership and operations, presented key initiatives the district is focusing on to keep students safe.
All 76 of Plano ISD’s facilities were studied by PBK Architects to recommend safety upgrades, including more doors, creating an open space between visitors and the rest of the school, entry resistant film on all windows and main doors, door position switches to alert staff of any open or unlocked external doors, an emphasis on visitors signing in to keep better tack of who is in the school and additional fencing around key school grounds.
The district allocated around $54 million of its budget to safety and security measures for the 2022-23 fiscal year, Freeman said.
Beginning summer of 2023, all elementary classrooms in Plano ISD will have a secure door. All windows and external entrances will have entry resistant film. This $6 million project is slated to be complete by December.
The state allotted the school $439,000 for the 2022-23 fiscal year, averaging at $9.72 per student. The allotment was allocated toward the $2.1 million required to have school resource officers in all secondary campuses.
Plano ISD also applied for grant funding for additional security measures, including a $140,945 grant for a silent panic alarm system for its schools. Freeman said the district will take any funding it can get to ensure school safety. However, $140,945 is not enough to cover the full scope of any project.
The district also has a $2.08 million grant nearing expiration to go toward safety standards throughout Plano ISD.
Plano ISD Chief Security Officer Kevin Keating told the board that beginning in 2022, the Texas Safety and Security Center began conducting random security checks throughout Texas. Minimal breeches were found in Plano ISD. Those that were found were quickly rectified, he said.
Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Allen American and Plano Star Courier. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
