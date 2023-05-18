Security.jpg

By December, all elementary school classrooms will have secure doors according to Plano ISD officials.

Plano ISD is continuing to improve security measures throughout the district to ensure school safety.

At a May 16 Plano ISD Board of Trustees meeting, Selenda Freeman, assistant superintendent of leadership and operations, presented key initiatives the district is focusing on to keep students safe.

