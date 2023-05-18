At a May 16 Plano ISD Board of Trustees meeting, the district revisited its compensation plan discussed at the May 2 meeting.
The plan includes a 3% raise for all employees, which will give a minimum extra $1,750 to teachers, librarians and nurses.
Starting salaries for teachers with bachelor’s degrees will be $60,000, while teachers with a master’s degree will receive $62,000.
All employees will receive a $15-per-hour minimum wage. According to Jed Reed, assistant superintendent of employee services, this will be an average 8% increase for employees making less than $15 per hour.
On September 1, all employees will receive a one-time $1,000 new hire/retention stipend.
Special Education teachers will receive a new $2,000 stipend, and structured special education specialists will received an increased stipend of $3,500. Behavioral instructional specialists will receive a $3,700 stipend.
Bilingual educators will receive a $5,000 stipend. Certified bilingual administrators will also receive a $5,000 stipend, while uncertified bilingual administrators will receive a $3,000 stipend.
Employee health insurance benefits will increase to $330 per month. Nurses will be brought onto an 830 teacher salary schedule, while social workers will be brought to an 840 salary schedule.
Reed told the board that this will have a $15.4 million impact on the district’s budget.
Pending legislation, the reduced allocation of $5.4 million will bring the budgetary impact to $9.8 million.
The compensation plan passed unanimously.
Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Allen American and Plano Star Courier.
