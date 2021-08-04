All Plano ISD schools will continue to provide free meals to all students throughout the 2021-22 school year, regardless of family income level. Typically a student’s household must meet income eligibility requirements to qualify for free or reduced-price meals; however, the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) issued guidance that allows schools to offer meals to all students at no cost for the 2021-22 school year. A copy of the USDA policy may be reviewed upon request.
While no application or eligibility determination process is required for students to receive free meals this school year, the income eligibility requirement will likely resume for the 2022-23 school year.
Since the district is still required to collect and report socioeconomic information to the Texas Education Agency for the purposes of annual state accountability ratings, as well as federal reporting and funding, Plano ISD is collecting an alternative Socioeconomic Information Form from all families via Parent Portal for the 2021-22 school year.
