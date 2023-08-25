Bond.jpg

Plano Senior High is slated to see major renovations resulting from the 2022 bond election.

 Plano ISD

In November 2022, Plano ISD community members approved bond propositions to allow the district to conduct renovations of existing building, build new facilities, new playgrounds and more.

At an Aug. 22 Plano ISD Board of Trustees meeting, Tony Pearson, Assistant Director of Plano ISD’s construction and facilities department, updated board members on bond projects.


Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Allen American and Plano Star Courier. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments