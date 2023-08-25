In November 2022, Plano ISD community members approved bond propositions to allow the district to conduct renovations of existing building, build new facilities, new playgrounds and more.
At an Aug. 22 Plano ISD Board of Trustees meeting, Tony Pearson, Assistant Director of Plano ISD’s construction and facilities department, updated board members on bond projects.
One of the major projects included the entire replacement of Haggard Middle School. Constructed in 1974, the school has been deemed outdated. In an effort to become a more innovative district, Plano ISD proposed a replacement middle school, expected to be complete in July 2026. The new middle school will be 152,000 square feet at a cost of $84 million. While the new school is under construction, the current Haggard Middle School will still be used. Once the new facility is complete, the old Haggard Middle School building will be demolished.
Plano’s three senior high schools will undergo major renovations to key facilities.
Plano West is slated to see renovations to Building A, its core building, with infrastructural improvements and gym renovations. Currently, there’s no expected date of completion. It will cost an estimated $83 million. Plano Senior High School is slated to see a near $200 million renovation overhaul campus-wide. Plano East is slated to see major renovations to Building D, including several infrastructure improvements, totaling at $48 million. No estimated completion date was given for Plano Senior or Plano East.
Plano’s new CTE center is slated to be complete by autumn of 2026, allowing students to attend a 9-12 school and earn industry-based certifications by the time they graduate. The 120,000 square-foot building is slated to cost $76 million.
Though Aug. 2024, Plano ISD will see an overhaul on its playgrounds, as it installs weather-resistant, shaded, ADA-compliant playgrounds at its schools.
Plano ISD community members can learn more about the 2022 bond at pisd.edu/bond.
Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Allen American and Plano Star Courier. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
