Plano ISD is making history as the first school district in the nation to offer a joint collaboration with Toni & Guy to launch a hairdressing academy and cosmetology program for junior and senior students.

The Plano ISD Board of Trustees approved the new partnership at its January 10 meeting.

Rick Rogers is the president & publisher of Star Local Media and its 14 print and digital local media publications. Email him at rrogers@starlocalmedia.com.

