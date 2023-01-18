Plano ISD is making history as the first school district in the nation to offer a joint collaboration with Toni & Guy to launch a hairdressing academy and cosmetology program for junior and senior students.
The Plano ISD Board of Trustees approved the new partnership at its January 10 meeting.
The academy will start in the fall of 2023, and junior and senior students will be selected randomly based on a lottery system. If a student completes the two-year program, they will be able to take the state cosmetology license exam.
The 2023-2024 selection form is now open for interested sophomores and must be submitted by 9 p.m. on February 10, 2023. Visit www.pisd.edu/ToniGuy for information about the program, cost and lottery selection process.
An open house will be held on Jan. 24 for interested students from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. at TONI&GUY Hairdressing Academy, which is located at 1921 Preston Road in Plano.
Get the Plano Star Courier in your inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Rick Rogers is the president & publisher of Star Local Media and its 14 print and digital local media publications. Email him at rrogers@starlocalmedia.com.
You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.