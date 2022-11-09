Unofficial final election results are in and show approval for Plano ISD's Propositions A, B and C.
With 52% of the eligible voters casting a ballot, Plano ISD's Prop A passed with 59,709 in favor of Proposition A (51.81%), 64,911 in favor of Proposition B (55.89%) and 64,654 in favor of Proposition C (56%).
“I am so grateful for our community’s continued support of Plano ISD.” Superintendent Theresa Williams said. “Our residents have a long history in supporting our students and schools – ensuring that Plano ISD remains a premier district.”
While the voter approval tax rate and bond elections are separate, the propositions are lettered A through E. Proposition A is the proposed tax rate of $1.2598 per $100 valuation. Propositions B through E are bond items.
Proposition B totals $1.17 billion and includes several projects surrounding safety and security; major facility renovations; technology infrastructure; transportation; career, technology and innovative programs; fine arts; infrastructure and maintenance; and athletics.
Proposition C totals $173 million. It centers around instructional technology with initiatives to have a 1:1 ratio of students with mobile technology to access school materials, incorporate classroom multimedia audio-visual technologies, incorporate more learning media services and more.
Unofficial election results show Proposition D and Proposition E did not pass with 59,307 votes against Proposition D (51.46%) and 63,339 votes against Proposition E (55.04%).
Plano ISD’s proposition D is asking its community members to consider an event center that would be owned by PISD and operate like the Curtis Culwell Center in Garland. A bond proposal of $130 million would allow Plano ISD to have a space for graduation, special events and concerts, as well as competitions for volleyball, basketball, UIL, Future Farmers of America and robotics. According to the district, this would save up to $275,000 annually for rent and lease costs.
Lastly, Proposition E would focus on stadium maintenance and safety. For $19 million, stadiums like Clark, Kimbrough and Williams will receive several improvements including turf replacement, concession renovations, LED safety and security lights, parking lot resurfacing, triple fields restrooms and fencing.
Election results will not be official until they are certified at a later date.
Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Allen American and Plano Star Courier. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
