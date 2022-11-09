Unofficial final election results are in and show approval for Plano ISD's Propositions A, B and C.

With 52% of the eligible voters casting a ballot, Plano ISD's Prop A passed with 59,709 in favor of Proposition A (51.81%), 64,911 in favor of Proposition B (55.89%) and 64,654 in favor of Proposition C (56%).

Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Allen American and Plano Star Courier. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.

