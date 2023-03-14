As the city of Plano continues its efforts to regulate short-term rentals, Plano City Council has given direction to place a temporary ban on permitting more short-term rentals in the city to allow city staff to gather more data and put together a registration process.
At Monday night’s Plano City Council meeting, several residents spoke calling for either a ban or strict regulation on short-term rentals to preserve Plano neighborhoods.
Among the speakers, Bill France, Tatianna Rodriguez and Greg Pattillo discussed how in addition to major recent crimes associated with short-term rentals, these businesses have brought several nuisances to neighborhoods including noise, congestion, litter and more. Safety concerns as well as a desire to return to a close-knit neighborhood feel were also brought before council. Some residents said that short-term rentals do not make sense in the city, as there are no entertainment districts warranting short-term rentals.
Council members and residents agreed that there must be more accountability on the lessors who own the short-term rentals to ensure future incidents do not arise.
At the meeting, Plano City Attorney Paige Mims and Plano Planning Director Christina Day presented council with up-to-date information on Plano’s efforts to regulate short-term rentals.
Since 2020, council has discussed short-term rentals publicly. Since October, 2022, city staff has worked to adopt a regulation similar to Arlington, who has strict registration, zoning and nuisance ordinances.
So far, the city of Plano has identified 410 total short-term rental houses in Plano but staff is not done with its research. According to Council Member Shelby Williams, short-term rentals make up 1.7% of the police department’s calls for service. However, they make up half a percent of Plano’s houses. According to Williams, that’s three times more calls for service than single family residential homes.
The city aims to conduct community outreach to garner resident's comments on short-term rentals by March 22. Day said that the earliest dates the city could adjust its ordinances would be a May 1 planning and zoning meeting followed by a May 22 city council meeting, or the city council could hold a joint meeting with planning and zoning on May 8. Council members chose the May 8 option.
Currently, according to Mims, there is pending legislation to limit city regulations on short-term rentals, protecting them under the same laws as a single family residence.
Recent litigations between property owners and other cities have revealed that a city cannot outright ban short-term rentals.
In addition to the temporary ban on short-term rentals to collect data and implement a registration process, council members agreed to develop a party house ordinance to mitigate some of the future nuisances related to short term rentals.
Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Allen American and Plano Star Courier.
