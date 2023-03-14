STR.png

Several residents spoke on why they want strict regulation on short term rentals at a Monday city council meeting. 

As the city of Plano continues its efforts to regulate short-term rentals, Plano City Council has given direction to place a temporary ban on permitting more short-term rentals in the city to allow city staff to gather more data and put together a registration process.

At Monday night’s Plano City Council meeting, several residents spoke calling for either a ban or strict regulation on short-term rentals to preserve Plano neighborhoods.

