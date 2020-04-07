Starting this week, seniors who sign up through a survey form will get a call from a friend at the city of Plano. The calls are centered around each individual and will be used as a tool to help residents feel more connected.
While orders from the city, county and state require senior residents to stay inside, members of the library system have crafted a plan to engage with them.
Davis Library Manager Brent Bloechle, along with other library staff members, announced the new care call program last Friday.
“Many seniors live by themselves, and in a time where we are asking them not to leave their homes because seniors are a more vulnerable population, they can become easily isolated,” Bloechle said. “Especially if they don't have a wide circle of friends or relatives to reach out to.”
Callers want to know senior residents’ favorite movies, jobs they loved, the meals they enjoy, and other topics close to their hearts.
“We're going to approach each individual as an individual and try to respond to the needs of the person that we're talking to on the phone,” Bloechle said.
Calls will start out once every two weeks but, depending on the individual, the calls can be more or less frequent. “We've got 12 to 14 staff members that have volunteered to participate in this activity, so I think we have plenty of staff to support it,” he said.
Part of the idea came from Bloechle’s daily work at the library.
“Something that I've observed in the library is that seniors that come into the library, they're there to get books and use the resources in the library, but in some instances, they're also there just to chat with the staff,” he said.
The staff members who are volunteering in the program want seniors to feel loved by their community.
“We'll help them feel a little more connected to the community around them and that people care about how they're doing. I think it’s going to be beneficial for staff also to have the opportunity to talk to people, too,” Bloechle said.
If seniors need emergency help, volunteers will direct them to the city’s COVID-19 hotline or staff members who can assist residents.
To be included on the call list, click here.
