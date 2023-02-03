HP.png
After sitting empty for four years, plans are in the works to potentially transform Plano’s EDS headquarters into a pharmaceutical manufacturing and research space, according to City of Plano Special Projects Director Peter Braster.

The project would call for a $3.6 billion investment from the property owner, NexPoint.

