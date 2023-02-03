After sitting empty for four years, plans are in the works to potentially transform Plano’s EDS headquarters into a pharmaceutical manufacturing and research space, according to City of Plano Special Projects Director Peter Braster.
The project would call for a $3.6 billion investment from the property owner, NexPoint.
The EDS HP campus, located on Parkwood Boulevard between Tennyson and Legacy, was originally owned by Ross Perot before changing ownership in 2018.
“We have pharmaceutical offices in Plano already, but this is a whole other sphere, which is office and research as well as actual manufacturing,” Braster said. “That's a big deal. We're generally competing with the coasts.”
According to Braster, Boston and San Diego, some of San Francisco Bay and the research triangle in North Carolina have been major centers for country's pharmaceutical research. As these spaces have become built out and expensive, companies are looking elsewhere to grow.
“We hope that Plano becomes a place to grow as well,” Braster said.
Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Allen American and Plano Star Courier. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
