Chris Brunner joined Park Place Dealerships in 1992 as an assistant sales manager and today, he manages one of the largest Lexus dealerships in the country. Under his leadership, Lexus Grapevine received a number one national ranking in customer satisfaction and has been recognized as an Elite of Lexus dealer 18 times. In 2005, the Park Place Lexus dealerships in Grapevine and Plano became the first automobile dealerships ever to win the prestigious Malcolm Baldrige National Quality Award, the nation's highest Presidential honor for quality and organizational performance excellence. Chris Brunner has been the General Manager at Park Place Lexus Plano since 2010.
What inspired you to pursue car sales?
My mother was an office manager at an automotive dealership. In the summertime, I would ride my bike to the dealership to watch everyone, and I was drawn to the sales floor. Watching the new cars come and go excited me. I knew I wanted to sell cars. I started selling cars in 1982.
How has the industry changed over the last 30 years?
This will sound like I’m very old, but when I started, we didn’t have fax machines or computers to print client contracts, so from a transaction stand point it is certainly easier today than it was in the early '80s. But there’s even more paperwork today than there was then. Of course, the vehicles themselves have become much more complex! Most importantly, the safety and technology of today’s vehicles is very advanced compared to what we had 30-plus years ago.
What has kept you going this long at Park Place?
The people I work with in this organization are second to none! Many of us have been together for a very long time. It’s about respect for our clients and each other. This is not car business, this is and has always been about people… we’re in the people business. We’ve always been able to treat one another the way we would want to be treated. Respectful!
What have been some of the greater challenges you faced over the years?
Making certain we live up to our conviction and having that message stay in front of all 285 employees. Making certain we offer a safe and friendly place for people to do business is something we strive for every day.
What has been most rewarding being at Park Place so far?
Hiring great people and having them excel to positions they never thought possible. For 30 years, I have had the opportunity to watch people come into this business and excel to positions from valets to become department director or from a greeter position to putting themselves through college, and now one of our departmental directors. Giving people an opportunity and watching them elevate is more than anyone can ask for. It has been most rewarding.
Applying for the Malcom Baldrige Quality Award and being the first Automobile Dealership to win the award was an extremely proud moment for all of us!
How long have you lived in the area?
I have lived in the Plano/Dallas area for 38 years.
What advice could you give young professionals entering the business world?
Be open to every opportunity that is offered to you. When I have employees that are willing to take risks or raise their hand to take on a task that someone else may not have, I can promise you they will always be rewarded. The reward comes in the form of knowledge and you can never replace knowledge. In my case when I have employees who are willing to take on tasks I always find a way to make certain they are rewarded and you never know when that reward maybe a promotion!
What do you like to do in your spare time?
I am married and have two children, 18 and 14 years old, so I stay busy with them but I also enjoy biking and love to get my miles in as many mornings as I can (as long as it’s not raining).
If you were stuck on a deserted island, what’s one thing you could not live without?
My family.
What’s one thing about you that readers would never guess to be true?
I rode Harley motorcycles for 18 years. Full leathers and the whole bit. I owned seven or eight different Harleys over the years.
Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Coppell Gazette and The Leader serving Carrollton, Flower Mound and Lewisville. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
