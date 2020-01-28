Plano resident Thomas Tsang was enjoying playing table tennis at the Tom Muehlenbeck Recreation Center on Dec. 15. Then in an instant, Tsang collapsed and went into cardiac arrest.
Lifeguards at the recreation center were alerted and acted quickly to help save Tsang while Plano Fire-Rescue medics traveled to the scene. Because of the actions taken by the lifeguards and medical staff, Tsang is alive and well today.
On Monday, Tsang and his son, Timothy Tsang, returned to the recreation center to thank the lifeguards and medics who responded to his collapse.
“Thank you for saving my life,” Tsang said as each first responder entered the center’s doors.
Head lifeguard Nicholas Mendoza recalled the lifesaving measures he performed at the first sight of Tsang’s collapse.
"I took a deep breath and said, 'OK, let's go,’" Mendoza said.
Mendoza said his fellow lifeguards were ready beside him with a pair of scissors and an automated external defibrillator (AED) to help Tsang regain a pulse.
Plano lifeguards undergo unusually extensive training, Plano Fire-Rescue EMS Medical Director Mark Gamber said. According to Gamber, Plano has the statistics to show for the city’s medical training.
"The numbers for (heart attack) survivors are significantly higher in Plano than the national average," Gamber said.
“This is my favorite kind of day – to be here to celebrate your life,” Gamber told Tsang.
Tsang said he experienced no symptoms leading up to the heart attack but that his research shows he was in the right place at the right time to experience such an event.
“You have given me a second chance at life,” Tsang said to the first responders. “I would like to thank you all deep from my heart.”
Timothy Tsang told the first responders how meaningful their actions are to his family.
“Thank you so much for the training and for just responding quickly,” he said.
The night of his father’s heart attack was met with fear and uncertainty, Timothy Tsang said. But a small gesture from his father let him know he would be alright.
As Tsang woke up in the hospital, “he was still kind of looking around and reorienting himself and then he took my hand and he said, 'Hey son, come over here,’ as much as he could gesture,” Timothy Tsang said. “And he wrote out on my hand, he was like 'call my business partner.' I knew at that point it was good.”
