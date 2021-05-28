A Plano suspect accused of stealing a motor vehicle and evading arrest was booked at the Collin County Detention Center on Tuesday morning after police found the car in a hotel parking lot along Dallas Parkway, the Plano Police Department announced in a statement Thursday.
Authorities say the arrest of 19-year-old Reginald Randolph, Jr. came shortly after a chase that started in Plano and reached Dallas. The suspect chase, which started after an officer reportedly ran the suspect vehicle tags and found it reported stolen, was eventually called off out of concern for personnel safety.
Plano Police Department public information officer David Tilley told Star Local Media that after officers found the car abandoned in the hotel parking lot, they searched the perimeter and found the suspect walking away.
“We were able to determine he was the one that had been operating that stolen vehicle,” he said.
Randolph’s attorney, Matthew Gallagher, contradicted this claim in saying, “I visited with [my client] already, and as far as I know, he was arrested coming out of a hotel room. Without seeing the evidence or police reports, obviously I’m a little suspect [of] how they can place him in the vehicle with enough probable cause or reasonable suspicion to just arrest him on-sight.”
Gallagher then added that the case has not been filed yet, and therefore he did not have access to the police report or other items of discovery at this time.
Randolph was charged with one count of unauthorized use of a vehicle, a state jail felony, and evading arrest with a vehicle, a third degree felony. He was also arrested for an outstanding warrant for assault of a pregnant person, a third degree felony.
“Since he failed to show up to a court appearance, the judge found the bond insufficient, and that caused the warrant to be issued,” said Gallagher, who represented Randolph at the time the warrant was issued.
