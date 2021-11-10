Plano crime

Jade Candy, 36, and Roxane Jane Marie Adams, 35

The Plano Police Department arrested a man and woman on suspicion of possession with intent to distribute child pornography.

According to incident reports, the male suspect – 36-year-old Jade Candy – told an undercover FBI investigator via instant messaging app Kik that he sexually abused the victim. Following this exchange, Candy allegedly sent more videos and pictures of the victim to the investigator.

Documents state that on Nov. 3, authorities used IP logs to connect the crimes to Candy and 35-year-old Roxane Jane Marie Adams, with the latter reportedly admitting to FBI special agents that she took one of the videos. An incident report also states that Candy, after being read his Miranda warning, told investigators that he sent the video to other people via Kik.

Candy’s iPhone allegedly contained more child pornography when police processed it for evidence.

Both suspects were transported to the Plano City Jail on Nov. 4 without incident. Probable cause affidavits were signed by a magistrate the following day.

It is unclear at this time if either suspect has an attorney.

