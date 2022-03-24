A Plano man was arrested Wednesday on suspicion of offering to pay a minor for sexual contact.
According to an incident report, the Plano Police Department investigated the matter after reviewing a Texas Department of Family and Protective Services (DFPS) report alleging that a minor exhibited signs that they were physically abused. During the inquiry, the minor reportedly disclosed to a case worker that a grown man offered $100 to strip and $50 to engage in sexual contact.
The report also indicated that a forensic interview was conducted at the Children’s Advocacy Center of Collin County, which Plano police remotely observed. The victim reportedly told investigators that they told their father of the incident after it occurred.
The suspect, 40-year-old Anibal Gonzalez-Corado of Plano, waived his Miranda rights and admitted to making the aforementioned offers, the incident report said.
Gonzalez-Corado was booked in the Collin County Jail on one count of solicitation of prostitution of a person under 18 years of age, a second-degree felony for which he is held in lieu of a $25,000 bond.
It is unclear at this time if Conzalez-Corado has an attorney.
DISCLAIMER: All criminal suspects are assumed innocent until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.
