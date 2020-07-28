A Plano man is in custody after the deaths of three people in Comanche County.
The Comanche County Sheriff’s Office was called to the Oliver Springs Community in DeLeon Saturday. Upon arrival, DeLeon PD found Earl Stephens III, 63, and Ashlyn Smith, 18, dead. A third victim, Patricia Stephens, 62, was transported to JPS Hospital in Fort Worth where she died from her injuries.
According to the sheriff’s office, the caller, Brendan Jenkins, 22 of Plano, admitted while on the phone to shooting them.
Ashlyn Smith was Earl and Patricia Stephens' granddaughter.
According to Ashlyn Smith’s father, Jason Smith, Ashlyn Smith and Jenkins moved to DeLeon in April shortly after meeting. He said the two lived in a camper on Smith’s grandparents’ property.
Two days before her death, Ashlyn Smith asked her father to pick her up from the camper, Jason Smith said. The earliest he could come was Monday. But at 8:15 a.m on Saturday, Jason Smith got a call telling him his daughter was murdered.
“He murdered Ashlyn in the camper, he walked about 50 to 70 yards to the house and went inside and murdered the grandmother and shot the bedridden grandfather,” Smith said.
While Smith said he did not meet Jenkins in person, he said family and friends believed Jenkins was possessive over his daughter.
“Now we’re dealing with three funerals.”
A capital murder warrant has been sought for Jenkins who is currently in Comanche County jail.
