A Plano man is facing charges of wire fraud amid allegations that he participated in a multi-million dollar Ponzi scheme, the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) announced on Tuesday.
Federal court records indicate that the SEC is seeking civil damages from the defendant, 25-year-old Justin Kimbrough, while a criminal indictment was handed down by a grand jury on June 15. Prosecutors are charging Kimbrough with one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud and four counts of wire fraud. The SEC is asking that a jury trial be granted and that Kimbrough and his alleged conspirators pay monetary penalties and be prohibited from serving as officers of a public company.
According to the civil complaint, Kimbrough and alleged co-conspirator Terry Nikopoulos of Canada told potential investors that Nikopoulos's company, TKJ Investments Corp., was a real estate wholesaler. The complaint alleges that at least $3 million was fraudulently obtained from at least 31 investors, and that $1.75 million of it was dispersed between Kimbrough and Nikopoulos.
The suspects allegedly also secured investments for another company, Preeminent Trade Group Inc. The duo allegedly told potential investors that Preeminent was a company specializing in selling medical equipment for resale in India.
“Nikopoulos and Kimbrough used their previous Ponzi scheme involving TKJ Investments as a way to get additional Preeminent investors,” the complaint read. “Nikopoulos and Kimbrough gave TKJ Investments investors the option of receiving back their principal or rolling their investment over into Preeminent. Three TKJ Investments investors rolled their investments into Preeminent.”
The criminal indictment alleged that Kimbrough wired some of these funds to a Wells Fargo account he opened under his business, Prosperity Consultants, LLC.
The SEC alleged that funds stopped coming in from investors around April 2021. The commission's civil complaint said that Kimbrough gave Nikopoulos advice on how to talk to angry investors demanding their return of investment. The complaint said that Nikopoulos, a former member of the Royal Canadian Mounted Police, texted Kimbrough, “I’m just a dumb cop so I need your expertise in writing these lol.”
Kimbrough's attorney of record, Sam Almasri, could not be immediately reached for comment.
DISCLAIMER: All criminal suspects are assumed innocent until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.
Garrett Gravley is the reporter for the Plano Star Courier, Allen American, Little Elm Journal and The Colony Courier-Leader. Email him at ggravley@starlocalmedia.com with story suggestions.
