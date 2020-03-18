Collin County health authorities were notified that a 64-year-old Plano man who died in a local hospital last night from an underlying medical condition was infected with the COVID-19 virus.
The positive case finding was confirmed after the man's death and he was not among the nine confirmed cases currently under monitoring by county public health officials.
Due to the nature of how the case was reported to the county, officials have not been able to confirm the cause of the man's death, nor do they know if the man had come in contact with the virus locally or through travel.
There are currently nine reported cases in the county. Check planostar.com for updates.
