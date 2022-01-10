Heroin sentence
File photo

A Plano man was sentenced to 25 years in prison by a federal jury on Friday for trafficking heroin that led to a person’s death, court records show.

Authorities say the defendant, 36-year-old Nathaniel Gonzalez, sold heroin to an individual in Plano on Jan. 16, 2019. Following this transaction, coworkers of the individual reportedly found him dead with a syringe still in his arm.

Prosecutors brought Gonzalez’s prior criminal history into evidence and argued in favor of its admissibility, saying in a trial brief, “The Government contends that Gonzalez’s prior conduct is intrinsic, but even if the Court were to determine otherwise, the conduct is still admissible because it is relevant to the defendant’s knowledge, intent, and absence of mistake.”

Gonzalez was indicted by a grand jury in 2005 after police said he sold heroin to two juveniles, one of whom overdosed and died. The following year, Gonzalez served a six-year sentence for conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute heroin resulting in death, the same charge he was sentenced for on Friday.

In 2013, he pleaded guilty to numerous violations of the terms of his supervised release, including a hit-and-run that resulted in another person’s injury.

