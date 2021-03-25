A Plano resident has been sentenced to 50 years in prison after a March 16 conviction of aggravated sexual assault on a child, the Collin County District Attorney’s Office announced in a press release Thursday.
“The perpetrator’s threats were no match for this child’s bravery in reporting his abuse and also testifying against him,” Collin County District Attorney Greg Willis said in the statement.
The perpetrator, 44-year-old Milvio Salguero-Gonzalez, reportedly committed sexual assault against a 4-year-old and threatened to harm their parents if they told anyone. Authorities say Salguero-Gonzalez knew the child through a relationship with their family and committed the offense in June 2014.
Years following the assault, the child reported it to a school guidance counselor, who then reported it to Child Protective Services. The case was investigated by the Plano Police Department while the victim was taken to the Children’s Advocacy Center of Collin County for a forensic interview. Authorities arrested Salguero-Gonzalez on Dec. 23, 2019 and gave him a first notice to appear on April 3.
By law, defendants who get convicted of aggravated sexual assault of a child under the age of 6 are ineligible for parole.
