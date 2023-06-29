Screen Shot 2023-06-29 at 9.19.56 AM.png

District Attorney Greg Willis announced that Darius Bradford, 45, of Plano, was sentenced by a jury to life in prison following three convictions of Burglary of a Habitation with Intent to Commit Invasive Visual Recording.

“This perpetrator violated the privacy of 23 different women on 47 different occasions by secretly recording up-skirt and undressing videos. He used his job to gain access and his manipulative personality to gain their trust, definitely earning him a life sentence,” said Willis after sentencing.

