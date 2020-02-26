Plano police responded last Tuesday to a shooting call at the Hunters Glen apartments on Independence Parkway.

Plano police

According to an incident report obtained by the Plano Star Courier, police arrived to the scene just before 1 a.m. Police reported a shotgun was used to accidentally shoot a resident of the apartments.

A Hunters Glen resident was allegedly moving the gun inside his apartment when it went off. According to Plano PD Public Information Officer David Tilley, the bullet from the shotgun traveled through the resident’s wall and struck his neighbor in the leg.

The document shows the neighbor was hospitalized after the incident. The resident who shot the gun was charged with a misdemeanor for discharging a firearm recklessly and is not in custody.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments