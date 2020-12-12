Plano Mayor Harry LaRosiliere made a televised appearance on Fox Business’s Varney & Co. Friday morning during a segment in which the program’s host, British-American commentator Stuart Varney, recognized Plano as a business hotbed.
“We use the toolbox that [is] available to us within our economic development parameters,” LaRosiliere said to Varney when asked about what tax breaks, if any, were given to companies like Toyota and Raytheon, who have all located operations to the city. “We also look at property taxes and things of that nature, but really, all we want to do is partner with businesses and collaborate, because businesses represent people that will join our community and be a vibrant part of our economy.”
LaRosiliere continued to laud Plano as “a major employment center” and added, “We have a lot of reasons to attract folks from either coast. We’re essentially located from a time standpoint, so the ability to conduct business on either coast is much more conducive.”
This television appearance happened following a month of major developments in Plano’s economy. On one hand, real estate giant Ebby Halliday relocated its headquarters to Legacy Business Park, and fitness company Peloton announced on Wednesday that it is adding over 100,000 square feet of space to its Plano campus.
Conversely, department store chain J.C. Penney vacated its Plano headquarters in late November following a highly publicized bankruptcy and liquidity crisis that the company has attributed to the coronavirus pandemic. Real estate developer Sam Ware of Silos Harvesting Partners, who purchased the J.C. Penney campus in late 2016 for $353 million, said in an email to Plano Star Courier that the economic fallout of the pandemic was “insurmountable.”
