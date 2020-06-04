Mayor Harry LaRosiliere took to social media Thursday morning to give Plano graduates a virtual commencement speech.
Since March, students have worked on assignments from home due to school closures.
“You’ve overcome a lot to get to this point,” LaRosiliere said. “On top of everything you’ve had to deal with, the last couple months of your school year were done virtually because of the virus that’s hit our city and our country."
Plano ISD is hosting ceremonies for its students this week. Instead of gathering together, students are walking the stage individually. Family members are handing diploma holders to the students to avoid unnecessary contact.
“You are trailblazers because you will be the first graduating class from our city going out into the world, into a virtual one,” LaRosiliere said.
The mayor said he shared a personal connection with the students. “When I was elected mayor in 2013, you were finishing up fifth grade. I’ve met so many of you, whether it be through class visits or through the Plano summer internship program,” he said.
“I want you to remember we are the city of excellence and you are cut from that cloth.”
“The world is yours and you will make of it as you wish. Go out there and make us Plano proud,” he added.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.