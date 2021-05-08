With an intense general election cycle now behind him, John Muns will be sworn in as Plano’s 40th mayor at 5 p.m. Monday, and as he puts it, the transition leading up to this milestone has been smooth.
“Mayor Harry [LaRosiliere] and I are close friends, and he’s been very supportive,” he said. “I’ve spent most of this week at City Hall just learning all the responsibilities of the mayor, so even though I have been involved as the chair of P&Z and in other aspects of the city for a long time, being a mayor is on another level. There’s a lot of learning I have to do, and I hope to adapt very quickly, but hopefully my council will be very patient with me and will be able to make this transition very seamless.”
He will not be the only member of Plano City Council undergoing a transition of power. His mayoral opponent Lily Bao resigned from her post as Place 7’s councilwoman, triggering a special election that has since escalated to a runoff. Place 4 is also the subject of a runoff election, as incumbent Kayci Prince and challenger Justin Adcock did not succeed in breaking the 50% threshold required to secure a win. If current polling keeps up, Prince could stand to lose her seat to Adcock, leading to what some would consider a change of the political makeup of the council.
Despite Plano elections having a tradition of upholding nonpartisanship, the council has often been the subject of divisive gridlock. Over the past two years alone, officials engaged in heated, hours-long discussions on rigorously-debated issues such as Plano Tomorrow, a proposed COVID-19 preventative mask mandate and an ordinance requiring councilmember recusals on issues of direct importance to their political donors.
“I think a lot of people have a perception on relationships, and I’m going to make every effort to create good relationships with all of council, whoever it may be,” Muns said. “We’re always going to have differing opinions regarding an issue one way or another, but if we can all show mutual respect with each other and those kinds of things, I think we can get a lot accomplished.”
The mayor-elect assured that his tenure would be one that upholds class and amicability, a message he conveyed as he congratulated electoral challengers Bao and Lydia Ortega on strong campaigns.
“Ms. Bao and Ms. Ortega ran a very good campaign, and I appreciate the fact that, for the most part, it stayed above the fray,” he said. “I think we all have a good relationship with each other going forward, and I hope that continues.”
Muns also communicated a resolve for unity even among the constituencies that voted against him in saying, “I’m going to be a mayor for all our residents here in Plano. If you voted for me, or if you didn’t vote for me, I still represent you, and I want to hear from you … I can’t be a mayor for just the people that voted for me. I have to be a mayor for everyone.”
