As of Thursday morning, Plano has 145 positive cases of COVID-19. Questions surrounding the virus and its toll on the city’s economy have made their way into several City Council meetings and a virtual town hall. But on Thursday afternoon, Mayor Harry LaRosiliere decided it was time to help an important group of residents understand more about the virus.
Several elementary school students from Plano submitted videos asking their mayor for information on COVID-19.
Questions such as “Why is it called the coronavirus?” and “Will we return to school in May?” were submitted. One child explained her mother is a nurse. She wanted to know when her community will return back to normal. “If we continue to do what we have been doing, we’ll beat this,” LaRosiliere said.
LaRosiliere told the students it is likely they will return to school come September. “I think that school is probably done for the year,” he said.
In a response to a question about how the city is protecting its essential workers, LaRosilere said, “Everyone that lives in Plano is essential. The way we are making sure they are safe is we are asking them to stay at home as much as they can.”
One child asked about how small businesses will be assisted. LaRosiliere said the city is planning to work with small businesses to support their financial needs. “Small businesses are the backbone of our community,” he said.
“We’re going to be flexible with businesses’ utility payments and defer payments they might not be able to do immediately for the short term.”
The mayor asked students to share their favorite moments from being at home. With his daughters at home, LaRosiliere said he’s enjoying making meals for them.
“My favorite moment with them is getting to make them lunch every day like I used to when they used to go off to school,” he said.
Even with more informed citizens, Plano is experiencing a rise in case numbers along with the rest of the region. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC,) there are 15,492 total cases in Texas.
The city announced Thursday that 91 people in Plano have recovered from the virus so far; 47 of infected individuals are self-isolating while six are receiving hospital care.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.