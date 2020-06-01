Rising Plano public high school juniors and seniors stuck at home the past few months will now have something to look forward to as Mayor Harry LaRosiliere announced the Plano Mayor’s Summer Internship Program will continue with remote and onsite placements.
In its seventh year, the “learn-and-earn” program immerses students within some of the area’s top corporate and nonprofit workplaces.
Beginning June 8, approximately 53 teens will begin remote or onsite, or a combination of both, internships earning a minimum of $10 per hour working 20 to 40 hour weeks.
The internships run through August 4. Interns will follow employers’ safety requirements that include wearing masks, social distancing, handwashing, etc.
Many of the interns, assigned to nonprofits, will support COVID-19 relief efforts.
“This year’s intern class will be trailblazers for our program. They will have a firsthand view of how to work in a virtual workforce for top companies and non-profits in our area,” Mayor LaRosiliere said.
“More than ever, our best and brightest will have the opportunity to shine and sharpen their unique skills sets, resiliency and awareness in a business environment.”
He added his thanks to employers and program sponsors “who strongly believe in this program and have pivoted during these difficult times to invest in our students.”
Mayor LaRosiliere reports that students will benefit from meaningful assignments, exposure to top executives, participation in virtual meetings and more.
In preparation for their first day on the job, intern enrichment days will be held virtually June 3-4 focusing on business soft skills, personal branding, teambuilding and work-readiness topics. A host of business leaders will share their expertise via teleconferencing calls.
Capital One will present two sessions. "Managing Your Money" is on budgeting and savings and "The Shift from Teen to Co-Worker," addresses professional goals, rules of professional etiquette and how to look beyond the generational gap.
Atmos Energy will focus upon behavior styles which offers insight into communication and collaboration and Outloud will present "How to Tell Your Personal Intern Story."
The City of Plano Library System will dive into "Navigating Your Career" by offering tips on selecting a career and providing a wide array of career resources, from occupational descriptions and video courses, to tutoring and coaching.
The rigorous two-day session concludes with a “Meet Mayor Harry” Q&A session.
A “virtual” community service day – titled “Responding to Crisis” – will be held June 12 giving interns a chance to come together and learn how others give back in a meaningful way. Representatives from The North Texas Food Bank (NTFB), NTT Data Services and FedEx along with Mayor LaRosiliere will offer insights into how companies and nonprofits respond in difficult times.
Interns will participate in a NTFB activity entitled “Tough Choices,” giving students an eye-opening, virtual-reality experience illustrating what many food bank’s recipients go through on a day-to-day basis.
In addition to presenting sponsor Capital One, JPMorgan Chase is the Job Fair sponsor. (They also are underwriting 20 interns in the technology and healthcare industries and the nonprofit sector.) NTT Data Services is the sponsor of Community Service Day. Other program sponsors are Bank of America, City of Plano, Dallas Mavericks, FedEx Office, Kroger, Liberty Mutual, Oncor, Plano ISD and Granite Properties.
Participating companies and nonprofits for 2020 are ArtCentre of Plano; Assistance Center of Collin County; CASA of Collin County; CBRE/ Legacy Tower; Children's Health; Collin County Mobility Collaborative; Emily's Place Inc.; Ericsson; Girl Scouts of Northeast Texas; Habitat for Humanity of Collin County; Hendrick Scholarship Foundation; JPMorgan Chase; Junior Achievement of Dallas; Meals on Wheels Collin County; Minnie’s Food Pantry; Mission Possible Kids; My Possibilities; Operation Kindness; PepsiCo/Frito Lay; Plano Boys & Girls Club; Plano Chamber of Commerce; Plano ISD’s Communications and Professional Learning departments; Plano ISD Education Foundation; Susan G. Komen North & West Texas; Texas Health Resources; The Salvation Army of Plano; and The Samaritan Inn.
For more information, go to planomayorsinterns.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.