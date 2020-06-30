During the week of June 16, Arbor Hills Memory Care transported at least 19 residents to local hospitals after exhibiting COVID-19 symptoms. As of Monday, the facility reported a total of 24 positive cases among its 27 residents and 12 cases among staff members.
According to Arbor Hills Memory Care spokesperson Eric Hanson, only one resident has died from the virus. There is one patient receiving hospital care.
The facility announced it is following the guidance of local government with sanitization measures. It is unclear if the facility has changed any methods following the outbreak.
“This journey with COVID-19 threatening our vulnerable population will require our continued vigilance for many months to come, which we are deeply committed to as we strive to keep all of our residents and staff safe,” the announcement read.
According to Texas Health and Human Services, 921 assisted living centers and nursing homes in Texas have reported positive cases. The department reported 6,962 individuals with positive test results. Over 3,100 residents have recovered and 1,056 have died from complications with the virus.
The company’s Plano location is one of at least six memory care facilities in the country.
“Each day and each week we endure new challenges that arise from COVID-19,” the company stated.
