The city of Plano reports a test conducted of a pool of mosquitoes in a city trap has come back positive for the West Nile virus.
The city will spray targeted locations in and around the area of the traps. Weather permitting, Plano Environmental Quality Division crews will spray tonight, Tuesday, July 7 beginning at 9 p.m. The targeted spray area is bordered by the following streets:
North – Janwood Drive
South – West Plano Parkway/ Bramante Drive
East – Alma Drive
West – Westwood Drive
Residents are urged to ensure children and pets are indoors during the time of spraying. The is asking residents to drain standing water in and around homes and neighborhoods. "Dress appropriately before going outdoors," a release read.
DEET, N, N-diethyl-m-toluamid, is an ingredient to look for when purchasing insect repellent. The use of bug spray is recommended at all times, when outdoors, especially during the day.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.