The city of Plano reports a test conducted of a pool of mosquitoes in a city trap has come back positive for the West Nile virus.

The city will spray targeted locations in and around the area of the traps. Weather permitting, Plano Environmental Quality Division crews will spray tonight, Tuesday, July 7 beginning at 9 p.m. The targeted spray area is bordered by the following streets:

North – Janwood Drive

South – West Plano Parkway/ Bramante Drive

East – Alma Drive

West – Westwood Drive

Residents are urged to ensure children and pets are indoors during the time of spraying. The is asking residents to drain standing water in and around homes and neighborhoods. "Dress appropriately before going outdoors," a release read.

DEET, N, N-diethyl-m-toluamid, is an ingredient to look for when purchasing insect repellent. The use of bug spray is recommended at all times, when outdoors, especially during the day.

