The Central Market Plano Balloon Festival is one month away.
The annual event featuring games, music, food, balloons and more is slated for Sept. 21-24 this year.
Secure your tickets at planoballoonfest.org.
The festival is funded in part by the city of Plano.
Local church to host organ concert
St. Andrew Methodist Church invites the community to enjoy an evening of music at the 20th Anniversary Organ Recital celebration of its Letourneau pipe organ. The event is scheduled for 7-8 p.m. Sept. 8 in the sanctuary at 5801 W. Plano Parkway.
Free and open to the public, the event will feature Principal Organist Dr. Jonathan Gregoire along with some of DFW’s finest instrumentalists and the St. Andrew Chancel Choir.
St. Andrew’s Letourneau pipe organ, installed in 2003, was handcrafted by the Canadian firm Orgues Letourneau Limitee. It contains 4,335 pipes made from tin, zinc and wood, and it is one of the largest in the Dallas-Fort Worth area.
“For 20 years this magnificent pipe organ has not only supported the singing of our choirs, guest performers, congregation, it has musically narrated weddings, baptisms, memorial services and every season of life in between,” said Taylor Davis, creative director of traditional music and worship. “During this musical celebration, you will experience all that this grand instrument can do at the masterful hands of Jonathan Gregoire, accompanied by outstanding musicians, each of whom feel like family. Don’t miss this opportunity to enjoy what will be a delightful evening of music as we look back at the first twenty years and anticipate the next twenty.”
For event information, visit standrewmethodist.org or call 972-380-8001.
Collin College, Toyota launch t-ten program
Collin College and Toyota hosted a signing ceremony for the Technician Training and Education Network (T-TEN) program on Aug. 25.
The program aims to offer Collin students hands-on automotive diagnosis and repair training on state-of-the-art equipment along with mentors, internship opportunities and the essential skills required to excel as Toyota and Lexus certified technicians.
Residents recognized for lifesaving efforts
On Aug. 25, the Plano Police Department recognized Glen and Gwen Sanders at a Citizen Hero Award ceremony for their selflessness toward another community member.
On July 16, Glen Sanders and his wife, Gwen, were driving in the area of McDermott Road and Ohio Drive. As they approached the intersection, they observed Larry Holmes, who was walking and seemed to be unsteady on his feet. As he approached the intersection, Holmes lost his balance and fell, striking his head on the concrete. The Sanders immediately assisted Holmes. Glen noticed that Holmes was wearing a memory care patient bracelet. After calling 911, Glen contacted Holmes' wife, Gretchen, using the information from the memory care bracelet.
After Holmes was treated by Plano Fire-Rescue, he was returned to his wife and transported to a local hospital for further medical evaluation and treatment.
“At a busy intersection with hundreds of cars passing through, Glen and Gwen Sanders were the only people who stopped to assist a fellow citizen that desperately needed help,” the Plano Police Department stated. “Their kindness, compassion, and unselfishness is an example for others to follow. The Sanders are true Citizen Heroes and are very deserving of this recognition.”
Facilities announce modified hours, closures for Sept. 4
Several city offices and facilities will be closed for Labor Day. Some facilities, including recreation centers the water bill counter and the golf course will have modified hours.
The animal shelter, Day Labor Center, Interurban Railway Museum, Jack Carter Pool, the Nature and Retreat Center at Oak Point Park, Plano Municipal Center Offices, all libraries, Sam Johnson Recreation Center and the Texas Pure Products Regional Composting Site will be closed
Recreation Centers including the Plano Aquatic Center, Carpenter Park, Oak Point, Liberty and Tom Muehlenbeck Recreation Centers will be open from 1-6 p.m.
The High Point Tennis Center will be open from 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.
The Pecan Hollow Golf Course will be open from daylight to dusk.
