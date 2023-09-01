Plano Balloon Festival (1).jpg
Winston Henvey

The Central Market Plano Balloon Festival is one month away.

The annual event featuring games, music, food, balloons and more is slated for Sept. 21-24 this year. 


Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Allen American and Plano Star Courier. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.

