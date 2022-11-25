Last week, Plano Police Department helped the Sewa Diwali Dallas team with a mega food drop-off at the North Texas Food Bank.
They estimated over 60 vehicles from more than 40 communities drove through and donated a total of 29 pallets totaling 27,892 pounds of food.
Senior services survey
If you live in Plano and are 55 or older, share your thoughts on city services with the Plano Senior Advisory Board. Tell the board about your experiences with activities, services, communications and concerns related to the city. Survey results are provided to City Council to assist them with meeting your expectations and to keep Plano a City of Excellence.
The anonymous survey takes less than 10 minutes to complete. Help us identify important areas for improvement. The survey ends Sunday, January 8, 2023. Link: surveymonkey.com/r/2022Plano55Survey
Stop the clog
Fats, oils and grease are the residue left from cooking meat, sauces, butter, oil and dairy products. This debris poured down the drain can cause expensive sewer backups for homeowners. Residents are encouraged to stop the clog and not pour fats, oils and grease down the drain this holiday season.
For more information about how to dispose of cooking residue, visit the City of Plano website.
