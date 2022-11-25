News.jpg
Courtesy of the Plano Police Department

Last week, Plano Police Department helped the Sewa Diwali Dallas team with a mega food drop-off at the North Texas Food Bank.

They estimated over 60 vehicles from more than 40 communities drove through and donated a total of 29 pallets totaling 27,892 pounds of food.

Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Allen American and Plano Star Courier. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments