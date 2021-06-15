Plano roundup

Texas Campaign for the Environment executive director Robin Schneider (left) holds a sign with Society of Native Nations in Texas co-founder Yolonda Blue Horse.

 Courtesy of Texas Campaign for the Environment

Nearly three months after a similar demonstration, environmentalist and Indigenous rights activists from the Texas Campaign for the Environment staged a protest at Liberty Mutual’s Plano campus Monday.

The objective of the protest is to get the insurance giant to stop insuring energy projects with adverse environmental impacts, including that of the now-dormant Keystone XL pipeline development.

This protest happened amid an ongoing “Global Week of Action” for activists trying to stop the Trans Mountain expansion project, whose insurance coverage expires on Aug. 31. Under this initiative, demonstrators are staging protests in other cities such as Seattle, Portland, Vancouver and Montreal.

Street projects approved

The Plano City Council approved major infrastructure and park development projects in its Monday meeting, including the implementation of a connector for Preston Ridge Trail, an irrigation and lighting overhaul for Russell Creek Park and an arterial overlay for Jupiter Road.

These projects have a collective valuation of $3.19 million.

Plano celebrates July 4th

Plano residents will have an opportunity to celebrate Independence Day on July 4 from 6-10 p.m. at the Red Tail Pavilion, with a fireworks show slated for 9:30 p.m.

Pets will not be permitted in the pavilion during the course of the celebration.

In addition to hosting the affair, which can be attended in person and livestreamed on social media, Plano Arts and Events is also hosting a “July 4th Lawn Decorating Contest,” with prizes including a two-night stay at Cambria Hotel and a family membership to the Heritage Farmstead Museum. Participants can enter by emailing a full-resolution photo of their lawn to planoarts@plano.gov with their full name and the subject line “Lawn Contest.”

