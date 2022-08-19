DART
DART Silver Line Construction Scheduled for Hillcrest Road  

 Construction work for the Dallas Area Rapid Transit (DART) Silver Line began on Hillcrest Road at the intersections of Wester Way and McCallum Boulevard in Dallas.

This work includes demolition of sections of the medians and installation of asphalt detours for utility relocation. Construction work and utility relocations will continue through Nov. 18.  

The demolition of the medians at these two intersections will continue for approximately two weeks. Traffic will be maintained in the outside lanes during the median reconstruction. Starting Aug. 29, a traffic switch will occur, and one southbound lane and one northbound lane will be in the current southbound traffic lanes. The northbound lanes of Hillcrest Road between McKamy Blvd. and McCallum Blvd. will be closed for utility relocations.  

With revenue service scheduled for 2024, the 26-mile Silver Line project will traverse seven cities between DFW Airport, Grapevine, Coppell, Dallas, Carrollton, Addison, Richardson, and Plano, and include 10 new stations. The primary purpose of the Silver Line is to provide passenger rail connections and service that will improve mobility, accessibility and system linkages to major employment, population, and activity centers in the northern part of the DART service area. 

The DART Silver Line will connect with the Trinity Metro TEXRail commuter rail line at the DFW North and DFW Terminal B stations to Downtown Fort Worth and various other Tarrant County locales, DART’s Orange Line at DFW Airport for passengers traveling to Irving, DART's Green Line providing access to Dallas Love Field and Downtown Dallas via Downtown Carrollton Station, and DART's Red and Orange Lines at CityLine/Bush Station, giving riders easy access to Downtown Plano and the eastern side of the DART network. 

Collin College annual art faculty exhibition planned for September 

The Art Gallery at Collin College will host the “Collin College Annual Art Faculty Exhibition” from Sept. 1-22 at the Plano Campus. A reception is planned for Sept. 1 from 3-6 p.m. in the gallery. The exhibition and reception are free and open to the public. 

