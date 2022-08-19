DART Silver Line Construction Scheduled for Hillcrest Road
Construction work for the Dallas Area Rapid Transit (DART) Silver Line began on Hillcrest Road at the intersections of Wester Way and McCallum Boulevard in Dallas.
This work includes demolition of sections of the medians and installation of asphalt detours for utility relocation. Construction work and utility relocations will continue through Nov. 18.
The demolition of the medians at these two intersections will continue for approximately two weeks. Traffic will be maintained in the outside lanes during the median reconstruction. Starting Aug. 29, a traffic switch will occur, and one southbound lane and one northbound lane will be in the current southbound traffic lanes. The northbound lanes of Hillcrest Road between McKamy Blvd. and McCallum Blvd. will be closed for utility relocations.
With revenue service scheduled for 2024, the 26-mile Silver Line project will traverse seven cities between DFW Airport, Grapevine, Coppell, Dallas, Carrollton, Addison, Richardson, and Plano, and include 10 new stations. The primary purpose of the Silver Line is to provide passenger rail connections and service that will improve mobility, accessibility and system linkages to major employment, population, and activity centers in the northern part of the DART service area.
The DART Silver Line will connect with the Trinity Metro TEXRail commuter rail line at the DFW North and DFW Terminal B stations to Downtown Fort Worth and various other Tarrant County locales, DART’s Orange Line at DFW Airport for passengers traveling to Irving, DART's Green Line providing access to Dallas Love Field and Downtown Dallas via Downtown Carrollton Station, and DART's Red and Orange Lines at CityLine/Bush Station, giving riders easy access to Downtown Plano and the eastern side of the DART network.
Collin College annual art faculty exhibition planned for September
The Art Gallery at Collin College will host the “Collin College Annual Art Faculty Exhibition” from Sept. 1-22 at the Plano Campus. A reception is planned for Sept. 1 from 3-6 p.m. in the gallery. The exhibition and reception are free and open to the public.
The annual exhibition features works by Collin College Fine Arts professors. The diversity of media and styles make this show a unique opportunity for students to learn about art courses offered at Collin, and for the public to view what the professors create in their own studios. Art courses offered at Collin include 2-D design, 3-D design, ceramics, communication design, digital arts, drawing, figure drawing, jewelry/art metals, painting, photography, printmaking, sculpture, and watercolor.
The current show, “From Her Perspective by Susan West,” will run through Aug. 25. West is an art teacher at Wylie High School.
The gallery is located on Collin College’s Plano Campus, Room A175, 2800 E. Spring Creek Parkway in Plano. Gallery hours are: 9 a.m.-8 p.m., Monday-Thursday and 9 a.m.-3 p.m., Friday and Saturday. For more information about this or other exhibitions, contact Gallery Director Julie Shipp at 972.516.5070 or jshipp@collin.edu. The gallery’s webpage is www.collin.edu/theartsgallery.
Collin College serves more than 56,000 credit and continuing education students annually and offers more than 100 degrees and certificates, including a Bachelor of Science in Nursing (BSN), Bachelor of Applied Technology (BAT) in Cybersecurity, and a new Bachelor of Applied Science (BAS) in Construction Management to be offered beginning Fall 2022. The only public college based in Collin County, Collin College is a partner to business, government, and industry, providing customized training and workforce development. For more information, visit www.collin.edu.
City urges conservation
The city of Plano is asking residents to step up water conservation efforts over the next 45 days. Through September 15th, residents are urged to reduce the time of their residential watering at each sprinkler zone by two minutes. This change will drop the total demand on Plano's water system from 5 to 10%.
Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Coppell Gazette and The Leader serving Carrollton, Flower Mound and Lewisville. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
