Plano ISD file photo
By Garrett Gravley | Star Local Media

City asks residents to conserve water

The city of Plano is asking its residents to continue their water conservation efforts by limiting outdoor watering. The North Texas Municipal Water District (NTMWD) issued this request last weekend despite progress made to complete critical maintenance at the Wylie Water Treatment Plant. Drought conditions combined with peak water demands continue to put stress on the regional delivery system.

Garrett Gravley is the reporter for the Plano Star Courier, Allen American, Little Elm Journal and The Colony Courier-Leader. Email him at ggravley@starlocalmedia.com with story suggestions.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments