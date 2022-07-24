The city of Plano is asking its residents to continue their water conservation efforts by limiting outdoor watering. The North Texas Municipal Water District (NTMWD) issued this request last weekend despite progress made to complete critical maintenance at the Wylie Water Treatment Plant. Drought conditions combined with peak water demands continue to put stress on the regional delivery system.
City accepting boards and commissions applicants
The city of Plano is currently fielding applicants for vacancies in its various advisory boards, committees and commissions. Openings include those for the Animal Shelter Advisory Committee, Parks and Recreation Planning Board, Senior Advisory Board, Plano Housing Authority and more.
Plano ISD is teaming up with the city in hosting the annual “Back-to-School Fair.” The event, which takes place on Monday at the Plano Event Center, will provide students and families with resources, services and supplies to families in need. Registration services, health screenings and immunizations will also be available on-site.
The event will take place from 4-7 p.m.
Action Plan to be considered by council
In its Monday meeting, Plano City Council will consider a resolution adopting the 2022-23 Action Plan, which would appropriate and earmark U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development funds for the Community Development Block Grant and the HOME Investment Partnerships Program.
DART rail reduces speed due to high temperatures
Dallas Area Rapid Transit (DART) restricted the speed of light rail service from 2-9 p.m. through Wednesday, July 20. Light rail operated at no more than 30 miles per hour during this time. This change is due to record high temperatures across North Texas, the transportation authority said.
Garrett Gravley is the reporter for the Plano Star Courier, Allen American, Little Elm Journal and The Colony Courier-Leader. Email him at ggravley@starlocalmedia.com with story suggestions.
