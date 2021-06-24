A representative from Plano Police Department confirmed to Star Local Media that a 26-year-old Plano resident was stabbed at a bar following a June 19 altercation.
Authorities say the incident occurred at the End Zone Bar in the 3300 block of West Parker Road and was responded to at 2:21 a.m. Despite suffering multiple stab wounds, the victim’s injuries were reportedly non-life-threatening. Investigators are trying to identify the suspects.
Star Local Media filed a Freedom of Information Act request for the incident’s police report.
Parking restrictions proposed
On Tuesday, the Plano City Council will vote on a consent agenda item that proposes the establishment of a “no parking zone” on both sides of Park Vista Road’s intersection with the KCS railroad crossing.
More specifically, this ordinance would prohibit any motor vehicle from parking within 520 feet south of the intersection and authorizes the enforcement of a penalty not to exceed $200.
Pay attention, not a fee
Plano city officials are warning residents to be cautious when searching Google for the online portal residents use to pay their water bill, as it has caused residents to incur “large fees” as high as $8 “when paying through these misleading non-city sites.”
“The city of Plano site never charges a convenience fee to pay your water bill online,” the city said in a statement. “Always look twice before you pay through any online site.”
Residents can pay their water bills online directly and without such fees at plano.gov/1791/Pay-Bills-Online.
Sensory Friendly Days and $1 hot dogs
Plano Parks and Recreation is hosting a “Sensory Friendly Days” event from Saturday to Sunday at the Tom Muehlenbeck Center in an effort to give “exclusive pool time” to children on the autism spectrum and children with sensory processing divergence. Regular admission fees apply.
The Tom Muehlenbeck Center will also be host to an Independence Day celebration from July 3 to 4, wherein residents can enjoy $1 hot dogs.
