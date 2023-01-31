plano animal shelter.png
City of Plano

An outbreak of canine influenza has caused temporary changes at the Plano Animal Shelter.

On Jan. 17, a dog was identified as having a cough and was immediately placed in the shelter’s dog isolation ward. The following day, three more dogs with similar symptoms started treatment. It is not uncommon to have dogs break with a bordetella infection, commonly called kennel cough. While normal protocols have typically stopped mass breakouts, this infection has continued to spread. Now all but four of the 102 dogs currently being housed are ill and being treated. 

Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Allen American and Plano Star Courier. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.

