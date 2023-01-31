An outbreak of canine influenza has caused temporary changes at the Plano Animal Shelter.
On Jan. 17, a dog was identified as having a cough and was immediately placed in the shelter’s dog isolation ward. The following day, three more dogs with similar symptoms started treatment. It is not uncommon to have dogs break with a bordetella infection, commonly called kennel cough. While normal protocols have typically stopped mass breakouts, this infection has continued to spread. Now all but four of the 102 dogs currently being housed are ill and being treated.
Canine influenza is a highly contagious disease among dogs, but there has never been a reported case of transmission to a human. Canine influenza is now considered to be endemic in dogs in the U.S. Similar to other flu variants, it is an airborne disease, which makes it easily spreadable in a shelter environment.
In response to this outbreak, all owner surrender appointments have been canceled and at-large dogs will be picked up only as a last resort. Due to the highly contagious nature of the disease, no dogs will be allowed to leave the shelter via adoption, fostering or other means until further notice. Plano Animal Services feels it is irresponsible to put potentially sick dogs out into the community when it would likely spread the disease to dogs in neighboring households, the city said.
Plano Animal Services encourages local dog owners to contact their veterinarians to discuss getting a canine influenza vaccination for their pets. They also recommend that any dog exhibiting unusual coughing, lethargy, or other signs of an upper respiratory illness contact their veterinarian as soon as possible.
Spotlighting secondary educators
Plano ISD trustees and administrators attended Richardson’s annual State of the City Address on Jan. 25 at the Eisemann Center.
The city recognized Plano ISD Secondary Teacher of the Year Octavio Oropeza, from Plano East, who was joined by family and friends.
City to hold workshop to apply for citizenship
Plano residents will get to learn what they need to know at a free Citizenship Information Workshop at 2 p.m. Feb. 11, at the Plano Independent School District Sockwell Center, 6301 Chapel Hill Blvd. This event is organized by the Plano Multicultural Outreach Roundtable.
Attendees will get to ask questions of representatives from the Immigration and Naturalization Service, Federal Bureau of Investigation, English as a Second Language (ESL) providers, nonprofit organizations and immigration attorneys. Immigration attorneys who speak many languages, such as Spanish, Chinese and Arabic will be available. Attendees can receive assistance with filing citizenship applications. Childcare is not available at this event. Topics will include who can apply, how to apply, when to apply and available benefits.
