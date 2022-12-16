Plano City Hall.jpg

Beginning Monday, Jan. 23, 2023, the submittal deadline for development applications with the city of Plano will be three days earlier, changing from a Thursday to a Monday deadline.

The longer deadline provides the applicant and staff more time to review development applications, more time to finalize documents, which helps support development applicants with the goal of placing the project on an earlier meeting agenda and more distinct timeframe for project reviews and discussions while maintaining adequate time to meet required notice timelines.

Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Allen American and Plano Star Courier. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.

