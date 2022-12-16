Beginning Monday, Jan. 23, 2023, the submittal deadline for development applications with the city of Plano will be three days earlier, changing from a Thursday to a Monday deadline.
The longer deadline provides the applicant and staff more time to review development applications, more time to finalize documents, which helps support development applicants with the goal of placing the project on an earlier meeting agenda and more distinct timeframe for project reviews and discussions while maintaining adequate time to meet required notice timelines.
Moving forward, the city of Plano staff will only apply the state 30-day “shot clock” requirements to development plats. The city’s typical development schedule is already compliant with "shot clock" 30-day timelines. However, this adjustment gives applicants additional flexibility with development plan submittal schedules, if needed.
The January City of Plano Planning & Zoning Commission meetings will still follow the 2022 process. Due to holidays, the meetings are Jan. 3 and 17.
In February, the Planning & Zoning Commission returns to the regular first and third Monday schedule.
Supporting Kids In Plano to hold fundraiser
Tickets are on sale now for SKI Plano 2023. With the help of the community, Supporting Kids in Plano (SKI Plano) has raised critical funds to help Plano ISD students throughout the district for more than 25 years.
Community members are invited to join SKI Plano on Feb. 4 at the Marriott-Legacy Town Center from 6 to 11 p.m. for a night of fundraising, dancing and more.
Library renovations and drop off changes
Access to the outdoor book drop at Parr Library will be limited when roof work begins Monday, Jan. 9. The library remains open but it may be noisy inside. The outdoor book drop area is where debris will be taken off the roof. For your safety, this area will be closed 6 a.m.-6 p.m. until construction ends. Weather permitting, the roofing project should be completed by Monday, Feb. 6.
If you need to return items, residents are encouraged to bring items inside Parr Library during open hours; use the outdoor book drop before 6 a.m. or after 6 p.m. or return materials to Davis, Haggard or Schimelpfenig Library locations.
Harrington Library remains closed until mid-January due to renovations.
Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Allen American and Plano Star Courier. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
