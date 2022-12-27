As the weather warms above freezing, any pipes that were frozen may begin to burst. In the event of a broken water pipe, residents must shut off their water as soon as possible.
Residents who need assistance turning off their water or have another water/sewer emergency can call (972) 941-7105.
Student experiment to be sent to space
Collin College students Henry Elmendorf and Stefano Sacripanti are having their experiment sent to space!
The experiment, “Does microgravity affect the formation of symbiotic relationships between soy and rhizobium?”, was selected to fly to the International Space Station as part of Mission 17 of the Student Spaceflight Experiments Program (SSEP). Learn more about the experiment and its upcoming journey here: http://ow.ly/F8YI50M9uGr
Tree drop-offs open
Live Christmas trees, garland and wreaths can be recycled into Texas Pure Products mulch and compost. Now through January 2, drop off your tree and greenery for recycling at one of these four locations:
▪️ Jack Carter Park (2601 Pleasant Valley)
▪️ Russell Creek Park (3500 McDermott Road)
▪️ Old Shepard Place Park (1301 Winding Hollow Lane)
▪️ Schell Park (2305 Laurel Lane)
Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Allen American and Plano Star Courier. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
