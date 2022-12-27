Water sprinkler
MariuszBlach

As the weather warms above freezing, any pipes that were frozen may begin to burst. In the event of a broken water pipe, residents must shut off their water as soon as possible.

Residents who need assistance turning off their water or have another water/sewer emergency can call (972) 941-7105.

Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Allen American and Plano Star Courier. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments