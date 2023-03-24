Plano City Hall.jpg

The City of Plano Planning Department is kicking off public engagement for the first phase of the Community Design Plan and are requesting input on Downtown development and street design standards.

The Community Design Plan is an exciting effort by the City of Plano to create a comprehensive set of site design standards for new development and redevelopment, building upon the direction provided by the Comprehensive Plan 2021. The open house will also offer a public input opportunity for the Thoroughfare Standards Rules and Regulations update for downtown streets and related changes to the Downtown Business/Government (BG) zoning setbacks will also be presented for input. Save the date for an open house on the evening of Wednesday, March 29 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Courtyard Theater. All are welcome to visit the come-and-go style open house and provide their feedback.

Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Allen American and Plano Star Courier. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.

