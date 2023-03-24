The City of Plano Planning Department is kicking off public engagement for the first phase of the Community Design Plan and are requesting input on Downtown development and street design standards.
The Community Design Plan is an exciting effort by the City of Plano to create a comprehensive set of site design standards for new development and redevelopment, building upon the direction provided by the Comprehensive Plan 2021. The open house will also offer a public input opportunity for the Thoroughfare Standards Rules and Regulations update for downtown streets and related changes to the Downtown Business/Government (BG) zoning setbacks will also be presented for input. Save the date for an open house on the evening of Wednesday, March 29 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Courtyard Theater. All are welcome to visit the come-and-go style open house and provide their feedback.
State issues first-ever local control for foster children
Community organizations representing nearly 50 counties in north, northeast and East Texas will assume oversight of foster care from the state of Texas, setting in motion first-ever local control to boost capacity and essential services for children and youth in the state’s conservatorship.
The last of three contracts between the organizations, known as Single Source Continuum Contractors (SSCCS), has just been signed with the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services (DFPS). Each SSSC can now accept foster children (through age 17) from DFPS and be responsible for placement in a foster home or residential facility, as well as necessary services.
This marks the largest single expansion of Community-Based Care (CBC) by the State of Texas.
CBC is designed to increase available capacity, keep foster children closer to home, reduce placement moves and keep siblings together while they remain in the legal custody of DFPS. CBC emphasizes local control, innovation, and responsibility for the continuum of foster care, ideally from placement to a new permanent home, either going back to family members or adoption.
With this expansion, CBC will now be in half of the state geographically, representing a third of the population. With Tarrant County already included, the Metroplex becomes the first major metropolitan area in CBC.
Dallas, Colling and Kaufman Counties will join other counties in transitioning to CBC through EMPOWER, a community collaborative that consists of local providers including CK Family Services, Jonathan’s Place, the Bair Foundation, and Pathways Youth and Family Services.
City to host town hall
Join the City of Plano on April 13 at 7 p.m. for its next Plano Town Hall, focusing on Plano Parks and Recreation.
Participate in person, remotely via phone and online using Facebook and Twitter. For those looking to watch the meeting without asking questions, you can find the meeting live-streamed on the Plano TV webpage and on the City's Facebook and YouTube channels.
For those joining in person, the meeting will be held at the Plano Municipal Center (1520 K Ave) in the Senator Florence Shapiro Council Chambers.
Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Allen American and Plano Star Courier. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
