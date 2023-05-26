Plano City Hall.jpg

Major bond rating agencies continue to give the City of Plano their highest rating, reaffirming the city’s sound financial management practices and policies. A city’s bond rating is often the single most important factor affecting the interest cost on bonds.

Fitch Ratings has assigned its highest rating “AAA“ to the following City of Plano bonds:

Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Allen American and Plano Star Courier. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.

