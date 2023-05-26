Major bond rating agencies continue to give the City of Plano their highest rating, reaffirming the city’s sound financial management practices and policies. A city’s bond rating is often the single most important factor affecting the interest cost on bonds.
Fitch Ratings has assigned its highest rating “AAA“ to the following City of Plano bonds:
$98.87 million series 2023 general obligation (GO) refunding and improvement bonds
$8.560 series 2023 million tax notes.
In addition, Fitch has affirmed the following “AAA“ ratings for Plano:
Issuer Default Rating (IDR)
More than $500 million in outstanding GO bonds.
A Fitch Ratings report notes: “The ‘AAA’ IDR and limited tax bond rating reflect the city's exceptional gap-closing capacity, strong revenue growth prospects, ample revenue-raising ability and modest liability burden. Prudent budget management contributes to the maintenance of considerable financial flexibility through economic cycles.”
Moody's Investors Service has assigned its highest rating “Aaa” to these City of Plano bonds:
The anticipated par amount of $98.9 million series 2023 general obligation (GO) refunding and improvement bonds
The anticipated par amount of $8.6 million series 2023 million tax notes.
Moody's maintains the City's “Aaa” issuer rating and the “Aaa” rating on previously issued general obligation limited tax (GOLT) debt. Inclusive of the current issuance, the city will have approximately $593.3 million in GOLT debt outstanding.
Both bond rating agencies note the ratings outlook is stable.
North Texas Food Bank Launches Weekly Day Camp for Children
The North Texas Food Bank (NTFB) announced an inaugural day camp for children ages 8-11 on Mondays in June and July from 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at the North Texas Food Bank Perot Family Campus located at 3677 Mapleshade Lane.
The camp will provide educational opportunities for children to learn about food insecurity in North Texas and a behind-the-scenes look at the North Texas Food Bank. The day will include activities related to hunger, gardening and nutrition. Campers will even participate in a condensed volunteer activity of packing Food 4 Kids backpacks.
The NTFB’s Food 4 Kids program provides backpacks full of nutritious, nonperishable, kid-friendly food to elementary and middle school children on the free and reduced-price school meal program who often face hunger at home when meals are not available on weekends. The backpacks are distributed through select feeding partners during the summer months.
There are seven Kids Camp sessions available for sign-up.
June 5, 2023
June 12, 2023
June 19, 2023
July 10, 2023
July 17, 2023
July 24, 2023
July 31, 2023
The registration fee of $30 per child provides 90 nutritious meals to children in North Texas facing hunger. The North Texas Food Bank will provide a snack during the day, but campers should bring their own lunch. Participating children may only attend Kids Camp one time during this season. Each camp session will be limited to 25 registrants and families with more than one child should complete a separate form for each child. Registration for Kids Camp can be found at https://ntfb.org/event/kids-camp/
