Roundup.jpg

City presents 150 things to do.

 Courtesy of the city of Plano

To celebrate Plano’s 150th birthday, the city of Plano highlighted 150 ways to experience summer fun with Plano’s recreation centers, pools, parks, libraries, events and more.

See how many adventures you can check off with these free or affordable activities at share.plano.gov/150SummerFun.

Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Allen American and Plano Star Courier. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.

