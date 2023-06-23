As redevelopment and renovation continue throughout Plano, here are some construction projects approved during the June 12 City Council Meeting:
2023 West Arterial Overlay
This $3.3 million project is part of the 2021 Street Bond Program. More than 6 miles of thin overlay will be installed on:
Hedgcoxe Road between Coit Road and Custer Road
Parker Road between the west City limits and Parkwood Boulevard
Parkwood Boulevard between Windhaven Parkway and Plano Parkway
Installation of the thin overlay is contracted out due to the specialized equipment required. The overlay can only be installed between May and October when pavement temperatures are above 60 degrees.
2022 Plano Police Department Renovation
Just over $1 million will be used to repair the foundation and make interior renovations. These changes improve the public meeting/training room and reorganize areas vacated after recent projects such as the new Rushin Substation and the Joint Use Facility renovations.
Commerce Drive Reconstruction
Reconstruction of Commerce Drive between 15th Street to Plano Parkway is moving forward again. This project should be completed by late fall.
The next regular Plano City Council meeting is Monday, June 26 at 7 p.m. The agenda becomes available after 5 p.m. on the Wednesday leading up to the meeting. Watch the meeting live on Facebook, YouTube or planotv.org.
Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Allen American and Plano Star Courier. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
