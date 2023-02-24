We know you feel like there's a lot of road construction happening in Plano — and there is! Keep this in mind as you need to get around town. As for some good news, here are the ongoing projects estimated to be completed soon:
W 14th ST at Jupiter Rd to Municipal Ave
W 15th ST at Mill Valley Dr to Independence Parkway
W 15th ST at Silverwood Ln to Linda Ln
Cabana Lane from Sailmaker Lane to Biltmore Plaza
Communications Parkway from Spring Creek to Tennyson Parkway
Dallas North Tollway from Spring Creek to Windhaven Parkway
Jupiter Road from Plano Parkway to Summit Avenue
Legacy Drive from Haley Dr to Dry Creek Drive
Legacy and Parkwood intersection
Midway Road at McKamy Trail
Mission Ridge Drive from Cross Bend to Sagebrush Drive
Park Boulevard at Alma Road
Park Boulevard at Custer Road
Parkwood Boulevard from Chapel Hill to Parker Road
Skaggs Elementary 5th Grader Faizan Zaki and Rice Middle School 7th Grader Faris Zafar were all the buzz at this week's Collin County Spelling Bee competition.
Out of 42 students, Faris and Faizan earned two of the top four spots by correctly spelling Nahcolite and Uraeus, respectively, in the 16th round. They have advanced to the Dallas Regional Spelling Bee on March 11.
Applications open for the Plano Mayor’s Summer Internship Program
Calling all Plano ISD sophomores and juniors.
Apply by March 6 for the Plano Mayor’s Summer Internship Program, an amazing “learn-and-earn” opportunity that teaches essential workforce skills while immersing you in the professional workplace. Here’s your chance to get your foot in the door at a top corporation or nonprofit.
Only the first 400 applications will be considered, so sign up soon.
