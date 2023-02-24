Plano news.jpg
Courtesy of the city of Plano

We know you feel like there's a lot of road construction happening in Plano — and there is! Keep this in mind as you need to get around town. As for some good news, here are the ongoing projects estimated to be completed soon:

  • W 14th ST at Jupiter Rd to Municipal Ave
  • W 15th ST at Mill Valley Dr to Independence Parkway
  • W 15th ST at Silverwood Ln to Linda Ln
  • Cabana Lane from Sailmaker Lane to Biltmore Plaza
  • Communications Parkway from Spring Creek to Tennyson Parkway
  • Dallas North Tollway from Spring Creek to Windhaven Parkway
  • Jupiter Road from Plano Parkway to Summit Avenue
  • Legacy Drive from Haley Dr to Dry Creek Drive
  • Legacy and Parkwood intersection  
  • Midway Road at McKamy Trail
  • Mission Ridge Drive from Cross Bend to Sagebrush Drive
  • Park Boulevard at Alma Road
  • Park Boulevard at Custer Road
  • Parkwood Boulevard from Chapel Hill to Parker Road
  • Plano Parkway from Custer Road to Alma Drive
  • Plano Parkway and Independence intersection
  • Plano Parkway from Lampasas Dr to Alma Dr
  • Plano Parkway from 14th St to Los Rios Blvd
  • Plano Parkway from Shiloh Rd to Los Rios Blvd
  • Shiloh Road from Plano Parkway to Springbranch Dr
  • Spring Creek Parkway from K Ave to US 75
  • Spring Creek Parkway from Preston Rd to Ohio Dr

Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Allen American and Plano Star Courier. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.

