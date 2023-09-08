news.jpg

The city’s Neighborhood Services department is seeking volunteer groups to participate in the Love Where You Live community service day Sept. 30.

 Courtesy of the city of Plano

Plano residents, business owners and nonprofits are invited to participate in this year’s Love Where You Live Fall Service Day. The city of Plano's Neighborhood Services department is seeking volunteer groups to participate on Sept. 30.

Participating groups will adopt a project in the Village Creek neighborhood and help with a variety of minor home repairs. This may include but not be limited to landscaping, painting, fence repair, litter clean-up and more.


Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Allen American and Plano Star Courier. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.

