Plano residents, business owners and nonprofits are invited to participate in this year’s Love Where You Live Fall Service Day. The city of Plano's Neighborhood Services department is seeking volunteer groups to participate on Sept. 30.
Participating groups will adopt a project in the Village Creek neighborhood and help with a variety of minor home repairs. This may include but not be limited to landscaping, painting, fence repair, litter clean-up and more.
The Plano Police Department's Victim Services Unit invites residents to a "Thriving Communities Resource Fair." The event will be held on Sept. 26 from 5-8 p.m. at the Plano Event Center at 2000 E Spring Creek Parkway.
At this family-friendly event, participants can receive free professional headshots, a box of shelf-safe food, COVID-19 vaccines, HIV/STI testing, dinner from 5:30-7:00 pm, registration assistance for SNAP/TANF/Medicaid, and connect with community partners.
Many local service organizations will be on-site to provide assistance with housing, employment, financial, counseling/mental health, legal, and medical needs.
This event is free, open to the public.
City of Plano joins NTFB to help end hunger
The city of Plano invites residents to get involved with Hunger Action Month, by donating peanut butter to the North Texas Food Bank.
Residents can find a large "peanut butter" barrel at each Plano fire station to receive donations, as well as at the NTFB Plano campus, or residents can use the link above to donate funds toward their goal of 400,000 pounds.
